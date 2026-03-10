Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat Sells 6,606 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,798.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,402.32. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xencor stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Negative Sentiment: Xencor and Genentech have agreed to end their protein-therapeutics collaboration. This removes a strategic partner that could have provided development resources, milestone and/or royalty payments tied to the collaboration and could delay or change the path-to-market for affected programs; however, termination may return rights to Xencor and let the company seek new partners or advance programs independently. Xencor, Genentech to End Protein Therapeutics Collaboration

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

