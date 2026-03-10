Wrapped Bera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.26 Million (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bera has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $205.17 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.54367311 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $180,217.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

