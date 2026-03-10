WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.89 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 235.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

