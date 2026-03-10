WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 86.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

