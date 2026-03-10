Winthrop Capital Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 64.3% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 59.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIM

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm’s core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.