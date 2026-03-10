Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.78% of Welltower worth $8,285,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 585.7% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

