Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $1,175.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $926.00 to $977.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $1,050.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $1,115.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $1,100.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/27/2026 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/17/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $890.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $1,155.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $1,100.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm.

2/3/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Mizuho from $1,000.00 to $1,065.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Gordon Haskett from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00.

2/2/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,060. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,773.08. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.