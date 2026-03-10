Waste Management (NYSE:WM) COO John Morris Sells 4,211 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) COO John Morris sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.38, for a total value of $1,024,873.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,720.02. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $11.30 on Tuesday, reaching $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,214. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,019,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 881,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,799,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.945 (annualized $3.78), increasing yield and returning cash to shareholders — a supportive signal for income-focused investors. Dividend Increase Article

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.945 (annualized $3.78), increasing yield and returning cash to shareholders — a supportive signal for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform views (e.g., Stifel, TD Cowen, Oppenheimer), supporting medium-term analyst sentiment and valuations. Analyst Coverage

Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform views (e.g., Stifel, TD Cowen, Oppenheimer), supporting medium-term analyst sentiment and valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Waste Management executives and partners will participate in industry events (e.g., Deep Isolation presentations at Waste Management 2026), highlighting strategy around advanced waste solutions but with limited immediate financial impact. Deep Isolation Event

Waste Management executives and partners will participate in industry events (e.g., Deep Isolation presentations at Waste Management 2026), highlighting strategy around advanced waste solutions but with limited immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced updates to executive performance-based compensation programs — worth monitoring for governance implications but not an immediate earnings driver. Compensation Update

Company announced updates to executive performance-based compensation programs — worth monitoring for governance implications but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by multiple senior officers this week — notably COO John Morris (large block sales reported, including ~7,979 shares on Mar 6 and additional filings on Mar 9) and other senior execs — which investors often view as a bearish signal and can pressure the stock. Insider Sales Alert

Significant insider selling by multiple senior officers this week — notably COO John Morris (large block sales reported, including ~7,979 shares on Mar 6 and additional filings on Mar 9) and other senior execs — which investors often view as a bearish signal and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Waste Management missed consensus in its most recent quarter (EPS and revenue slightly below expectations), which reduces near-term margin for upside absent stronger operational beats. (Q4 results announced Jan. 28 — referenced in company filings and coverage.)

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

