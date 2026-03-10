Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Financial Contrast

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 7 5 0 2.42 Vital Farms 1 3 9 0 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus target price of $74.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.17%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Vital Farms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.84 billion 2.49 $789.40 million $2.93 21.63 Vital Farms $759.44 million 1.07 $66.28 million $1.44 12.54

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.54% 14.27% 6.14% Vital Farms 8.73% 20.69% 14.66%

Risk & Volatility

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Farms beats McCormick & Company, Incorporated on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

