VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 202.5% increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility. VSMV was launched on Jun 22, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

