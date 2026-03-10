VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 202.5% increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
