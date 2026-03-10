VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2463 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 9,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,426.20 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

