VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 3.6% increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

