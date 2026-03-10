VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 6.8% increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCRD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.