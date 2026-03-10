VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 0.9% increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

UITB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. 72,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,045. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

