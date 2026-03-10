Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.28), Zacks reports.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 103.7%

Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,925. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical develops a next-generation robotic surgical system that integrates virtual reality (VR) with minimally invasive instrumentation. Its flagship offering combines ultra-slender, articulated robotic arms with a VR surgeon console, allowing physicians to perform laparoscopic procedures with enhanced precision, dexterity and visual immersion. The platform is designed to reduce patient trauma compared with traditional open or laparoscopic surgery and to expand surgeon access to challenging operative sites.

The company’s technology is intended for use across multiple surgical specialties, including general surgery, gynecology and urology.

