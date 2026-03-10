Vestcor Inc Sells 14,145 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.9%

IDCC stock opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,554,273.26. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,765. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock worth $14,688,067. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.