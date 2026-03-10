Vestcor Inc Buys 3,698 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

