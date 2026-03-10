Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,636 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.56% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $400,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,726.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,976,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, insider Arun Rajan bought 605 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

