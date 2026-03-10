Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,509,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 908,108 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.71% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,862,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,778,655,000 after purchasing an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.