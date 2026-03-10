Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.21% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $383,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,879,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after buying an additional 1,937,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of EL stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

