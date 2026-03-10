Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.72 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($2.72), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $494.50 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.89%.
Shares of VHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
VHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valhi to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.00.
Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.
Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.
