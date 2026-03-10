Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.72 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($2.72), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $494.50 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Valhi by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

VHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valhi to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.00.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

