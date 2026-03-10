Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million.

UEC sold 200,000 pounds of U3O8 at $101 per pound in the quarter, generating over $20 million of revenue and about $10 million of gross profit, illustrating the advantage of its unhedged marketing strategy.

The company ended the quarter with strong liquidity — in liquid assets (including cash), no debt, and ~ of U3O8 inventory on hand. Major construction milestones were completed, including the finished Burke Hollow ISR mine and new header houses at Christensen Ranch, but commercial startup is awaiting final state regulatory approvals.

Major construction milestones were completed, including the finished ISR mine and new header houses at Christensen Ranch, but commercial startup is awaiting final state regulatory approvals. Operationally, UEC produced 45,743 pounds of U3O8 in the quarter at a cash cost of $39.66 per pound (cumulative cash cost $30.52/lb since restart), underscoring the low-cost profile of its ISR platform.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 12,305,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,209. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -123.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $20.34.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,578,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

