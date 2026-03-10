Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Stock Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,696,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.25% of Uranium Energy worth $209,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 34.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,588,000 after buying an additional 9,159,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,902,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after acquiring an additional 289,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,379,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 722,458 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.66.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

