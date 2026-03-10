UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $278.90 and last traded at $282.23. Approximately 6,061,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,972,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PeakShares LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after buying an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

