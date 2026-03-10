TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 27,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct’s products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

