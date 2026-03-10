The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,007,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.70 and a 200 day moving average of $378.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $2,689,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

