Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,308 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $398.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

