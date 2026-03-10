Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TENX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company’s proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax’s lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

