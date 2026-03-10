TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.50. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE TU opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in TELUS by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.