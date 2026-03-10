Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Holdings Lowered by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 2.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $351,487,000 after buying an additional 3,775,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,248,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tapestry by 250.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $277,295,000 after buying an additional 1,750,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $311,388,000 after purchasing an additional 939,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,917,000 after buying an additional 919,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8%

TPR stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $6,025,602.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,274.52. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $6,759,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

