Tabor Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 6.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,770.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 471,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 446,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Five Below by 1,794.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,801,000 after buying an additional 255,946 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,695. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 2.1%

FIVE opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $229.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

