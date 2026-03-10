Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $177,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $567.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $573.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

