Swiss National Bank Sells 15,200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $154,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $363.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $594.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average of $443.86.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

