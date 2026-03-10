Swiss National Bank Has $144.69 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $144,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.29.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

