Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum worth $170,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $215.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $228.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

