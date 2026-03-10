Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Realty Income worth $158,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,002,000 after purchasing an additional 654,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.61.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

