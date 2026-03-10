Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.46% of Strategy worth $1,354,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy bought 17,994 BTC (~$1.28B) between March 2–8, bringing total holdings to roughly 738,731 BTC; the scale of the purchase is the immediate catalyst behind the stock lift. Article Title

Strategy bought 17,994 BTC (~$1.28B) between March 2–8, bringing total holdings to roughly 738,731 BTC; the scale of the purchase is the immediate catalyst behind the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: The buy was financed mainly via ATM common stock sales and perpetual preferred issuance (about $899.5M from common and $377.1M from preferred), showing Strategy can raise capital quickly to grow Bitcoin-per-share (BPS). Article Title

The buy was financed mainly via ATM common stock sales and perpetual preferred issuance (about $899.5M from common and $377.1M from preferred), showing Strategy can raise capital quickly to grow Bitcoin-per-share (BPS). Positive Sentiment: Broker coverage remains constructive — BTIG reiterated a Buy on the stock, which supports near‑term investor confidence. Article Title

Broker coverage remains constructive — BTIG reiterated a Buy on the stock, which supports near‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging and media pieces reframe MSTR as a leveraged, professionally managed vehicle for Bitcoin exposure (focus on BPS and a “bitcoin yield” thesis) — useful for investors weighing passive BTC vs. Strategy’s asymmetric return profile. Article Title

Company messaging and media pieces reframe MSTR as a leveraged, professionally managed vehicle for Bitcoin exposure (focus on BPS and a “bitcoin yield” thesis) — useful for investors weighing passive BTC vs. Strategy’s asymmetric return profile. Positive Sentiment: Strategy retains operating cash flow and a multi‑billion dollar cash reserve that management says covers debt and preferred dividends, reducing the chance it must liquidate BTC in downturns. Article Title

Strategy retains operating cash flow and a multi‑billion dollar cash reserve that management says covers debt and preferred dividends, reducing the chance it must liquidate BTC in downturns. Negative Sentiment: Funding via frequent equity and preferred issuances raises dilution concerns; critics note the preferred stock program and heavy share sales increase supply risk for existing shareholders. Article Title

Funding via frequent equity and preferred issuances raises dilution concerns; critics note the preferred stock program and heavy share sales increase supply risk for existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s aggregate BTC cost (~$75,862/coin) is above current market prices, creating a large unrealized loss that could magnify stock volatility if bitcoin falls or if markets punish the NAV discount. Article Title

Strategy’s aggregate BTC cost (~$75,862/coin) is above current market prices, creating a large unrealized loss that could magnify stock volatility if bitcoin falls or if markets punish the NAV discount. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling and skepticism about the pace of accumulation have driven intermittent pullbacks (recent articles chronicled a notable stock slide as markets weigh execution risk). Article Title

Strategy Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.97.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.