Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $182.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $208.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $586,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $564,590,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,518,000 after purchasing an additional 252,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

