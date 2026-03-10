Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,540.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 3.8%

LON SPX traded up GBX 270 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,325. 529,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,363 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,091.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 5,380 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,050.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 1,423 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,370 per share, with a total value of £104,875.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,427 shares of company stock worth $10,515,980. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

