SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,103,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $208,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.