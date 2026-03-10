S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,029,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,726,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

SPGI opened at $445.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.89 and a 200-day moving average of $496.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

