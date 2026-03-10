Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,656,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,234,937 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,862,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 59,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 49,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

