Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.19 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Somero Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 13.44%.
Somero Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 212 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 173 and a 1-year high of GBX 270. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.59.
About Somero Enterprises
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Somero Enterprises
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.