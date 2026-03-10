SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.52) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.



