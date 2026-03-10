Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Vale, and Red Cat are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or fund. They typically offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than mid- or large-cap stocks, so investors often use them for growth-oriented or diversified portfolios with a longer time horizon. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Red Cat (RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

