Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Decreases By 75.4%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,176 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the February 12th total of 8,840 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA RXD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get ProShares UltraShort Health Care alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.