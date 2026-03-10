Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Decreases By 75.4%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,176 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the February 12th total of 8,840 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEARCA RXD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
About ProShares UltraShort Health Care
