Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Declines By 94.8%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,975 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the February 12th total of 38,320 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 165 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Performance

About Kainos Group

OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group PLC (OTCMKTS: KNNNF) is a Northern Ireland–based digital services and software company that specializes in helping public sector and commercial clients transform their operations through cloud computing, digital platforms and bespoke application development. The company’s core offerings encompass end-to-end consultancy—from strategy and design through to build, deployment and ongoing managed services—enabling organizations to modernize legacy systems and deliver enhanced user experiences.

The business is organized around two primary practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.