Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Increases By 447.6%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 230 shares, an increase of 447.6% from the February 12th total of 42 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $14.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Hirose Electric Co, Ltd., founded in 1937 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision electronic connectors. The company’s portfolio spans board-to-board connectors, wire-to-board connectors, coaxial and high-speed data connectors, sensor connectors, and cable assemblies. These products serve a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and telecommunications to automotive systems, factory automation, medical equipment and aerospace.

With sales and support offices across Asia, Europe and North America, Hirose Electric maintains a broad geographic footprint to stay close to key customers and markets.

