Short Interest in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Drops By 98.1%

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,599 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 12th total of 236,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FYGGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,069. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Get Fuyao Glass Industry Group alerts:

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

(Get Free Report)

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd. is a leading China-based manufacturer of automotive and industrial glass products, operating as an over-the-counter traded company under the symbol FYGGY. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fuqing, Fujian Province, the company has grown from a domestic producer into a global supplier of safety and specialty glass solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

The core products of Fuyao Glass include laminated and tempered automotive windshields, side and rear windows, sunroofs, and other specialty glazing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.