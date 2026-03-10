Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 76.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,218 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 12th total of 59,679 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1%
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,546. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
