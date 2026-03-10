Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 76.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,218 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 12th total of 59,679 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,546. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,046,000 after acquiring an additional 181,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,836,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

